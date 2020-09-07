Several areas in Kanowit inundated by floodwaters

KANOWIT: The town and several areas here were inundated by floodwaters today due to high tide and incessant rain since last night.

However, Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Arrahman Chik said so far, there were no evacuation of the flood victims.

“Jalan Lukut/Penyulau was impassable to small vehicles as at 7.20am and from our observation, the water is still rising.

“Kanowit town is also inundated by floodwaters about one feet deep as at 7.17am after Sungai Kanowit burst its bank,” he said when contacted today.

Arrahman said at Rumah Bajut in Sungai Mapai was flooded about one feet deep as at 12.57am.

Meanwhile, longhouse residents in Ngemah, Dap and Poi here urged the authorities concerned to raise the stretch of road along Ngemah/Poi Road by about 50 metres.

One of the residents Jamit Bajai, who was among the road users who were stranded at the flooded stretch, said the road was flooded about three feet deep as at 10am today.

“They (authorities) need to find solution to the flood problem at the area,” he said.

Another longhouse resident Frankie Ayong noted the stretch would be flooded every time there is a heavy rain and high tide.

Ngemah/Poi Road is part of the 86-kilometre (km)-Kapit/Song/Kanowit Road which will provide the only access to Kapit Division when the Ngemah/Temalat Road section is completed by the end of this year.