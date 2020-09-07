S’wak wants entry ban leeway for some Indonesians

KUCHING (Sept 7): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will appeal to the National Security Council (NSC) to give exception to some Indonesians to enter Sarawak.

He said an announcement will be made once the decision on the appeal has been made as soon as possible.

“We are appealing for certain classes of visitors from Indonesia and will announce in due course the outcome of our appeal,” he told a press conference here today.

They would include diplomats with exemption order, crew members who are undergoing sign-off or joint ship activities, commercial flight pilots and flight attendance, professional and semi-skilled workers in the oil and gas industry, and citizens who are United Nation (UN), World Health Organisation (WHO) and UN Development Programme (UNDP) passport holders, said a source from SDMC.

He said that at the moment, Sarawak was following the federal’s directive to ban entry from 53 countries including Indonesia to curb the spread of Covid-19.

But Malaysians coming into the state from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan are still allowed to enter freely, subject to random screening at entry points all over the state, he said.

Meanwhile, SDMC through the Local Government and Housing Ministry has issued a guideline for Panchor Hot Springs which will be allowed to open beginning September 9.

Uggah said the guideline and standard operating procedures (SOP) would be the same as any other premises, including observing social distancing and wearing of face masks when in public areas.

On a related issue, Uggah said the State Health Department would widen its surveillance and screening to ensure that no hidden infections are left unnoticed.

This was in view of several cases in the state where patients were only tested positive for Covid-19 after they came for self-screening.

“We are aware that there are cases where the patient only discovered they are positive for Covid-19 after they went for self medical screenings at hospitals for working permits or to seek treatment at hospitals.

“That is why the State Health Department is carrying out surveillance and testing at construction sites, plantation sites, hospitals and other high risk locations.

“These locations under surveillance will expand so that no further infection will be left unchecked,” he said.

On another development, Uggah assured that SDMC at the divisional level would continue to monitor the flooding incidents in the state’s central region which had happened since yesterday.

“We at SDMC are multitasking. We look after Covid-19, rabies, drought and also flood. We are always ready for anything,” he assured.