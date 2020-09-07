Veteran actor Zulkifli Zain laid to rest in Hulu Kelang

KUALA LUMPUR: Veteran actor Datuk Zulkifli Zain was laid to rest at the Ukay Perdana Islamic Cemetery in Hulu Kelang yesterday.

The burial was at 12.50pm after Zulkifli’s remains were taken to the cemetery at about noon after funeral prayers at the Ukay Perdana Mosque.

Apart from family members, several artistes and close friends of the late actor were at the cemetery to pay their last respects. Among them included film personalities Eman Manan, Datuk Yusof Haslam and Datuk Rosyam Nor.

Zulkifli, 76, died at his residence in Ukay Perdana at about 7.30pm Saturday due to complications from multiple medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and kidney problems. He had been hospitalised several times.

The former president of the Veterans Artists Association of Malaysia began his career as an actor in the film “Jiwa Remaja” in 1975. He subsequently went on to appear in more than 10 films and hundreds of dramas.

He is survived by his wife, actress Datin Normala Omar, and children Norzizi, Norzaza, Norzazila, Norzazleen and Muhammad Noor Zabaiq.

His eldest daughter Dr Norzizi Zulkifli, who is also a lecturer, actor and theatre director, said her father died peacefully. “It is my routine to go to papa’s house every Saturday to take care of him. I entered his room and saw him gasping for breath.

“It’s hard to believe he is gone,” she said, adding that one of her father’s last wishes was to see her continue her studies and become an associate professor,” she added. – Bernama