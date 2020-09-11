30 issued compounds for flouting RMCO

BINTULU: Police issued compounds to 30 individuals at an entertainment outlet in Parkcity Commercial Centre here for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO).

Bintulu district police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili said a 62-year-old owner of the premises was also detained to assist in the investigation.

He said the entertainment outlet was raided by police at about 2.30am yesterday because it was found operating beyond the permitted time.

“Police detained 20 women and 15 local men aged between 16 and 62 who were inside the

premises during the raid,” he said.

Also seized were various sound system equipment, receipts, tables and chairs and RM1,915 cash.

The operation ended at 6am and all detainees were brought to IPD Bintulu Criminal Investigation Department under Section 24 of the Entertainment Ordinance 2001 and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.