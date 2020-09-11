‘88 business outlets enlisted as KGC strategic partners’

KUCHING: A total of 88 business outlets throughout Sarawak have signed up as strategic partners for the state government’s Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) initiative.

In disclosing this at a press conference in her office yesterday, Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah hoped that Sarawakians would understand that there had been not many details about the initiative because it was still new.

“Our drive to get more strategic partners for KGC is ongoing, and we wish to call upon more companies in the private sector and commercial centres to come forward and register with us. Let us together show the world that we are a caring society,” she said.

She said the list of strategic partners can be viewed either at her ministry’s website (https://kwkpk.sarawak.gov.my/), the Sarawak Welfare Department’s website (https://welfare.sarawak.gov.my/), iSarawakCare Facebook page, iSarawakCare mobile app or the Kenyalang Gold website (https://kenyalanggold.com/).

She also gave the latest update on the KGC.

“To date, my ministry has received a total of 170,783 applications for the KGC while 133,805 cards have been printed and 72,989 cards already distributed to the applicants. The printing and distribution of cards to KGC applicants were disrupted earlier on due to the Movement Control Order to control the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

Distribution is however being done vigorously now by enlisting the assistance of the service centres of assemblymen, NGOs such as the Federation of Chinese Associations and community leaders, she added.

As for the Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK) of RM3,000 for KGC holders, Fatimah said the assistance will be borne by the state government.

“This assistance is given to those holders without any death assistance from any other agencies or bodies such as Pension Department, banks, insurance companies. Submission for this assistance must be made by the next of kin as registered in the KGC application form, within 90 days (three months) after death of the KGC holder, together with the death certificate and KGC,” she said.

As of Sept 9, Fatimah said her ministry had received 544 applications for BIK, out of which 380 were approved and payment amounting to RM1,140,000 had been made, 26 applications were not approved and 138 applications were still under process.

Disbursement of cash to the next of kin will take about two to four weeks.

Fatimah was responding to a recent statement made by Sarawak DAP deputy chairman David Wong that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should come clean on the KGC.

Wong had claimed that there was so much uncertainty about the card which left many senior citizens and their family members disappointed.

Also present during the press conference was Sarawak Customs director Datuk Sharifah Halimah Tuanku Taha, who paid a courtesy call on Fatimah earlier on.