Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, tally at 700

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, making total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state remain at 700.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat in a statement said that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is the only remaining active cluster in the state, with eight reported cases.

Out of the total number of cases from the cluster, seven have recovered from the virus and were discharged, while one case is still receiving treatment in Bintulu Hospital.

Meanwhile, one recovery and discharged case was reported from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today, bringing the total of recovery and discharged cases to 677 cases.

“A total of four cases are still receiving treated at hospital isolation wards. Two are being treated at Bintulu Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital,” it said.

SDMC also said that five new Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cases were recorded today, out of which two are still awaiting lab results.

As no deaths were reported today, the death toll stands at 19.

MORE TO COME