Entry ban decision based on certain criteria — Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The government’s decision to impose entry ban on citizens of 23 countries was made based on several factors including data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control as well as Our World in Data, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was also made after taking into account the potential of the third wave ahead of winter in the countries with four seasons soon.

“Many are questioning as if we (Malaysia) made an unfounded decision. Actually we have certain criteria before the decision was made.

“The decision was made based on data showing an increase in Covid-19 import cases involving several countries. That is why we made this decision,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said among the criteria were the number of Covid-19 cases as well as death rate per one million population in the last 14 days.

The government has imposed a temporary entry ban on citizens of 23 countries which have recorded more than 150,000 Covid-19 positive cases.

The countries are the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Colombia, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Chile, Iran, United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, France, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Iraq, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the entry ban was relaxed on expatriate and professional visit pass holders from the 23 countries provided they received approval from the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) and a support letter from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

“For permanent residents and foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens, they can apply with JIM to enter Malaysia, the same procedure also applies to student pass holders.

However, JIM will not accept new student pass applications,” he said. — Bernama