‘Kpg Jeriah flood mitigation project to complete by Feb 20’

SIBU: The Kampung Jeriah flood mitigation project (Phase 2) costing RM8.9 million will be completed on Feb 20 next year after being slightly delayed by the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the project was initially scheduled for completion on Jan 7 next year.

Nevertheless, he expressed satisfaction with the progress of works thus far.

Phase 1 of the project costing RM7 million was completed last year.

“The RM15.9 million project (Phase 1 and 2) will bring about huge relief to the villagers as it will mitigate the perennial flood problem in the village,” he said after checking on the progress of the project at Kpg Jeriah here yesterday.

Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research, said the poor drainage planning by a neighbouring housing development, had put much hardship on the villagers.

“The improper discharge of water has resulted in flood problem in Kpg Jeriah after each heavy downpour as the village sits on a low-lying area,” he said.

He said the second phase of flood mitigation project at the low-lying village of about 200 houses would cover Lorong Kampung Jeriah Utara 2 and Lorong Kampung Jeriah Barat 1, 3, and 5.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) is the project’s implementing agency.