Low-key visit of China’s defence minister on MOH advice — Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The visit of China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe on Monday which did not receive local media coverage was on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) that the event should be low-key, said Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the visit only involved China’s delegation and his ministry according to tight standard operating procedure (SOP).

“MOH advises that the visit should be held low-key in small group against full media coverage which would make it difficult to control,” he said in a media conference on Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here yesterday.

He was commenting on the visit of his Chinese counterpart which was not reported in local media.

“It is not me who do not want to inform the media because it would be better if we could announce what we have discussed but we did not want the matter to be blown up as our borders are still closed to foreigners,” he said.

He said even though border control has been tightened, diplomatic relations with other countries have to go on.

Commenting further, he said all members of the Chinese delegation went through tight SOP, which was to take Covid-19 swab test three days of entering Malaysia and upon arrival at the airport, at 6 am, they were again tested and had to wait for the results.

“When the results turned out negative, they were taken to the hotel and into their respective rooms and were not allowed to come out before being brought to the Ministry of Defence at noon to hold discussion which included the sensitive South China Sea issue.

“We told them that we are firm in our stand, and every issue involving South China Sea should be resolved through diplomatic negotiation,” he said.

He said upon finishing discussion, the delegation was brought to the Prime Minister’s Office to meet Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and later back to the hotel before flying back to China.

On the inspection of the guard of honour accorded to the Defence Minister of China, he said Wei was given the honour to inspect the guard of honour as a protocol.

“The inspection of the guard of honour was also conducted under tight control with each member wearing face mask,” he said. — Bernama