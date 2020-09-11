No sabotage please, PBS tells Perikatan allies ahead of clashes in Sabah polls

PENAMPANG (Sept 11): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) hopes there would be no sabotage within Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the party is expected to face off against its allies in some seats in the upcoming state election, said its deputy president Datuk Seri Radin Malleh.

“Well we will try to not sabotage each other because our intention, as I’ve said, is to win the election and to defeat the Warisan government. That is our main aim,” he told reporters when met during the unveiling of PBS’ manifesto at the party’s headquarters here today.

PBS is set to face its allies in eight seats. They will clash with Umno in Bengkoka, Tanjung Aru and Telupid; against Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) in Matunggong, Tandek and Kadamaian, and against MCA in Kepayan and Karamunting.

Radin pointed out that the grassroots support for PBS in these areas were very strong.

“Actually we didn’t want this friendly fight but we felt that we can easily win in these areas since we have the strength and we have been serving the voters,” he said.

He opined that the clashes won’t necessarily give the Warisan Plus coalition the upper hand in the polls on Sept 26.

According to Radin, PBS had met with Prime Minister cum Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin three times to discuss the seat negotiations.

PBS will be contesting in fifteen seats, namely:

• Bengkoka (Samuil Mopun)

• Matunggong (Julia Majungki)

• Tandek (Hendrus Anding)

• Kadamaian (Demis Rumanti)

• Tamparuli (Datuk Jahid Jahim)

• Kiulu (Datuk Joniston Bangkuai)

• Inanam (Datuk William Majimbon)

• Api-Api (Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai)

• Tanjung Aru (Datuk Yong Oui Fah)

• Kapayan (Dr Edwin Bosi)

• Limbahau (Datuk Johnny Mositun)

• Kundasang (Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam)

• Melalap (Radin)

• Telupid (Jonnybone Kurum)

• Karamunting (Kong Nyuk Thou)