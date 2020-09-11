Op Mabuk operation sees three stopped on suspicion of drink driving

KUCHING: A police roadblock on Wednesday night to check against drink driving saw three motorists stopped on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kuching acting police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said the three-hour operation at Jalan Padungan, dubbed ‘Op Mabuk’, also saw police issuing 19 summonses for various traffic-related offences.

“Three male drivers aged 30, 31 and 40 were brought to the district police headquarters for a breathalyser test.

“The 30-year-old was found to have exceeded the permitted alcohol limit, while the 31-year-old was detained to enable a blood test to be carried out to determine his level of alcohol.

“Only the 40-year-old passed the test as his alcohol level was below the maximum limit,” he said, adding the two drivers are being investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

On the summonses issued, Merbin said they were for offences such as failure to produce driving licence, expired driving licence, failure to wear seatbelt, faulty third brake light, expired road tax, failure to stop at a roadblock, missing licence plates, failure to obey police instruction, and others.

Twelve police and two army personnel were involved in the operation which ended at 1.30am yesterday.