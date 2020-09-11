Roger Ng sends representation for review of charges relating to 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Goldman Sachs bank officer Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who is facing four charges of abetting Goldman Sachs over the sale of securities notes and bonds, worth US$6.5 billion, belonging to a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has sent a representation to the Attorney General (AG) for a review of the charges.

His lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, informed the matter during the case management which came up before High Court judges Mohamed Zaini Mazlan and Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in separate courts yesterday.

Tan said the letter of representation was sent to the AG on Wednesday following an action by the prosecution in withdrawing similar charges that were made against Goldman Sachs International Ltd and its two Asian entities, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Goldman Sachs (Singapore).

Deputy public prosecutor Roz Mawar Rozain said the prosecution needed time to consider the matter.

She also told the court that Ng, 47, was not present as he was still in extradition in New York to face charges by the US Department of Justice in relation to the 1MDB scandal.

“His case in New York has been set for six week beginning February 2021,” she added.

Ng was extradited to the US in May last year.

Ng is facing four charges here, two of which were before Judge Mohamed Zaini and the other two before Judge Muhammad Jamil.

Meanwhile, Roz Mawar also applied to transfer the two cases before Mohamed Zaini to be heard together with the two charges before Muhammad Jamil.

“Judge Mohamed Zaini had instructed the prosecution to submit a written application, which we will file this week.

“The date to hear the application before Judge Mohamed Zaini has been fixed for Nov 20. So, we request for a mention date to inform My Lordship (Judge Muhammad Jamil) on the status of the application,” she added.

Tan did not object and the court set Nov 20 for case management.

On Dec 19, 2018, Ng pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to four counts of abetting with Goldman Sachs over the sale of 1MDB bonds totalling USD 6.5 billion by leaving out material facts and making false statements.

He was charged with committing the offences at the 1MDB office, Level 8, Menara IMC, No. 8, Jalan Sultan Ismail, here between March 19, 2012 and Nov 11, 2013. – Bernama