LAHAD DATU: The Lahad Datu airport is being surrounded by supporters from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

It was learnt that the supporters began to gather here from 6.30am to welcome the candidates who will be arriving from Kota Kinabalu.

About 9.15am, police were also seen at the airport to control the crowd as well as reminding the people to comply with the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and Standard Operation Procedure (SOP).