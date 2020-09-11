Warisan Plus fields eight women candidates

KOTA KINABALU: The eight women candidates to be fielded in the upcoming state polls shows that the Warisan Plus coalition does not belittle the role of women.

In the upcoming state election on September 26, eight women candidates comprising six from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), one from DAP and another candidate from Upko will be fielded.

However, the women candidates do not include candidate(s) from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which is the only party in Warisan Plus that had yet to announce their candidates.

The candidates are Jannie Lasimbang (DAP) who will be contesting in Kapayan, Georgina L. George (Upko) in Paginatan, Norsabrina Japar in Sugut, Datuk Armani Mahiruddin in Sungai Sibuga, Norazlinah Arif in Kunak, Manis Muka Mohd Darah in Bugaya, Andi Rus Diana Andi Paladjareng in Balung and Rina Jainal in Kukusan.

Head of Wirawati Warisan, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis said the nomination of more women candidates is a symbol of trust given by Warisan to young candidates.

In the upcoming state election, Warisan is not only featuring young candidates but also young women candidates from Wirawati.

“This is a trust and big responsibility but InsyaAllah (God Willing) we will strive and try our best. With the support and prayers from everyone, we will achieve success,” she added.

Earlier, Warisan Plus through Warisan President, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal had announced that Warisan will contest 46 seats, while Upko will contest in 12 seats, DAP in seven seats and Parti Amanah Negara will contest one seat.