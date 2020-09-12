10 dead, hundreds wounded in Colombia riot

BOGOTA: At least 10 people were killed and hundreds wounded after rioting broke out in the Colombian capital Bogota during protests over the death of a man repeatedly tasered by police, authorities said Thursday.

Demonstrators took to the streets of the Colombian capital on Wednesday after video emerged of attorney Javier Ordonez pleading with uniformed officers, who shocked him with the weapon at least five times as he lay on the ground.

“We are facing a massive act of violence,” Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo said after several police stations were attacked and destroyed.

The minister said he would bolster law enforcement in the capital city of more than seven million by sending in hundreds of soldiers and military police officers.

Violent protests spread to the cities of Medellin and Cali.

Bogota mayor Claudia Lopez said an earlier death toll of seven had increased to 10 on Thursday, most of them from gunshot wounds.

Seven people had died in rioting in the capital, “the majority of them young people,” Lopez said in an update late Thursday.

Assessing the casualties from a night of violence, Lopez said earlier on Twitter that 326 people had been wounded in clashes between riot police and protesters, including 114 uniformed police.

Fifty-eight of those wounded had suffered gunshot wounds, the mayor said.

“There is solid evidence of the indiscriminate use of firearms by the police. What kind of training do they receive to have that absolutely disproportionate response to a protest,” she said.

Ordonez, a 46-year-old lawyer and father of two, is heard repeatedly crying ‘please, no more’ in the widely circulated footage of his arrest, taken by a friend.

He was taken to a police station and transferred to a local medical facility but died soon afterward.

His family claim Ordonez was further assaulted after he was taken to the police station.

Right-wing President Ivan Duque promised an investigation would be carried out ‘with total rigor in order to have absolute certainty about the facts’.

However, he said he would refuse to ‘stigmatise’ the police ‘and call them murderers’ because of the actions of a few officers.

Videos taken by protesters using smartphones and shared on social media show terrified demonstrators running from gunfire during Wednesday’s clashes.

One man in a crowd is heard shouting “he’s been hit, he’s been hit!” as another, with bloodstained clothes, is dragged away by friends.

The family of 23-year-old Frankpierre Charry said he was shot by police after he was caught up in the clashes in southern Bogota.

“The doctors say they shot him in the back, from very close range,” his mother Blanca Clavijo told AFP.

The bullet had “hit his stomach and damaged his intestines,” leaving him fighting for his life in hospital, she said.

The government said 56 police posts had been ‘vandalised’ and 70 people arrested for ‘violence against public forces’.

The defence minister told a news conference that the officers who detained the victim had been immediately suspended.

The police claim they had responded to a complaint of public drunkenness and that Ordonez had assaulted them, necessitating the use of a taser. — AFP