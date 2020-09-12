Bersih 2.0 to organise CM candidates debate Sept 19

KOTA KINABALU: Coalition for Clean and Fair Election (Bersih 2.0) is ready to organise an election debate among the candidates for Sabah chief minister on September 19 from 7.30 pm to 10 pm here.

The main objective of the debate is to allow all Sabahan voters to listen to the vision, manifesto and program from the candidates for the position of chief minister by the different political coalitions and parties in order for all voters to make an informed decision in determing the future of Sabah.

The chief minister candidates will be requested to present their election manifesto, vision and program for Sabah if they are elected as the chief minister and formed the state government for the next five years. Important questions related to politics, economic development, education, social and cultural development in Sabah will be posed to the candidates.

A moderator who is neutral will facilitate the election debate.

“We have sent out invitation letters to five candidates who have been reportedly aiming for the position of chief minister of Sabah, namely, President of Warisan DSP Shafie Apdal, President of Parti Cinta Sabah DSP Anifah Aman, Chairman of Umno Sabah Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar, de facto leader of Usno Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat from Liberal Democratic Party,” said the Steering Committee of Bersih 2.0 in a statement yesterday.

The candidates are requested to reply to the invitation by September 14. If two out of five candidates agree to join the debate, Bersih 2.0 will proceed with the organizing of the debate. The election debate will be telecast live nationally through mainstream media and social media in order to enable all Sabahan voters to follow the debate regardless of where they stay in Malaysia.

“We believe such election debate will improve political culture in Sabah with more policy debates, political dialogues and intellectual exchanges to preserve a more democratic, intellectual and harmonious political environment.

“We call on all the candidates for the position of chief minister to join this historic election debate and show their commitment to the Sabahan voters that aspire for a more mature and healthy politics in the state,” said Bersih.