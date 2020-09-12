Bomba postpones search operation for missing senior citizen in Bau

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has postponed a search operation for a 77-year-old man who is feared to be missing at Pekan Tondong, Bau around 1pm today.

In a statement from the department, the victim identified as Kuan Joon Ted went missing on Sept 9 after failing to return to their family home at Jalan Selalang.

His disappearance, however, was only reported to Bomba around 9.23am today.

At the victim’s house, Bomba disclosed that not much information could be obtained from the family members on his last probable location.

The search area and radius also could not be determined due to the lack of information.

After a lengthy discussion with the family members and the police, an unanimous decision was reached to postpone the operation until a new lead is found.

During the interview, the victim’s family members also revealed that the victim had gone missing a few times in the past and would normally make his way home safely.

The family also revealed that the victim is senile and is constantly advised by them to not leave the house alone.

On the day when he left their house at Jalan Selalang around 12.30pm, he was last seen to be wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

According to the family members, the victim was believed to be taking his usual walking route along the Pan Borneo Highway to his destination in Pekan Tondong.

It was also revealed that he would normally make his way back home by either walking or hitching a ride with one of his acquaintances.