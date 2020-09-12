Covid-19: Sarawak returns to green zone status with zero new locally transmitted cases in 14 days

KUCHING: Sarawak is now a green zone once more after no reports of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded in all districts in the past 14 days.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said in a statement today that Kuching district, which was a yellow zone, became a green zone after 14 days of not recording any positive cases.

In the same statement, SDMC also reported that Sarawak recorded its third consecutive day of zero Covid-19 cases, as the total number of positive cases in the state remains unchanged at 700.

“One case has also recovered from the disease and was allowed to be discharged from Bintulu Hospital today, bringing the total number recoveries and discharged cases to 678 or 96.86 percent.

“Three cases are still receiving treatment at hospital isolation wards. They comprise one case at Bintulu Hospital, one at Sibu Hospital and one at Miri Hospital,” it said.

Despite the green status, SDMC warned that the Alam Cluster in Bintulu is currently the only active cluster remaining in the state, with eight cases reported.

Seven cases from this cluster have recovered from the disease and have been allowed to be discharged, while another case was still being treated at Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC also said that 28 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases were recorded today, out of which five were still awaiting their lab test results while the others tested negative.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 2.71 per cent of total cases.

Statistics provided by SDMC in the statement showed there were 57 persons-under-surveillance (PUS) who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total number of current PUS to 695 individuals at 11 hotels statewide.

The statement also mentioned the police had issued four compound notices to individuals for not complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period.

They comprised two in Kota Samarahan, one in Kuching and one in Sarikei.