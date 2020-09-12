Former Sabah DID director runs in Pantai Manis on Warisan ticket

PAPAR (Sept 12): Former Sabah Drainage and Irrigation Department director, Datuk Yahiya Awang Kahar Kassim, is facing a five-corner fight for Pantai Manis in his first foray in an election.

The Parti Warisan Sabah candidate was confident that he would win in the state polls on Sept 26.

“This is the first time I’m contesting in an election and for me, the chances (of winning) is always there. If I don’t think I can win, I will not have agreed to contest.

“So, I’m confident and with proper machinery already in operation, insyaallah,” Yahiya, 61, told reporters after nomination time ended today.

Yahiya is facing Awang Damit @ Awg Sahzain Pg Abd Razak of United Sabah National Organisation, Mazreca John of Liberal Democratic Party, Tamin Zainal of BN-Umno and Fauzi Ibrahim of Parti Cinta Sabah.

Returning Officer Ghulam Rasul Hapil announced the candidates at around 11am.

The seats incumbent is Warisan’s Aidi Mokthar who won the last election with a 2,108 majority after garnering 9,234 votes.