Hope Place comes to aid of homeless mother with three kids

KUCHING: Hope Place Kuching recently responded to a plea to assist a 29-year-old homeless mother with three children.

Hope Place in a statement said the victim of domestic abuse recently ran away from her rented home with her children, aged 6, 3 and 1 to seek sanctuary at Anjung Singgah.

“It is heart breaking as her younger children are malnourished,” the statement said.

Hope Place was informed of her plight by Anjung Singgah. Its representative Aldrin Lanen accompanied the homeless mother to receive one-off donation of baby diapers, milk powder and face masks from Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan.

Anjung Singgah located at Rubber Road here is a governmental centre offering free meals and temporary shelter for the homeless besides counselling and helping with job placement. It has been working closely with Hope Place to help the needy in the community for several years.

For more information, Hope Place Kuching can be reached at 082-505987. Its operating hours are 8.30am to 5.30pm, Mondays to Fridays and 8.30am – 12.30pm on Saturdays.

All donations are welcomed and receipts will be given upon request.