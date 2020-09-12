Housewife under remand for injuring husband

SIBU: A housewife here was arrested on Thursday for injuring her husband following a quarrel.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect was remanded for five days until Sept 15 for further investigation.

It was believed that fight occurred at a house in Selasih Road about 11pm on Wednesday because the victim was jealous and accused his wife for having an affair with another man.

The victim hit his wife and his wife retaliated by stabbing him with a spur injuring his left rib and left arm.

The victim currently treated at Sibu Hospital is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested on Sept 10 at 12.15am. The police seized the spur believed to have been used during the attack.

Stanley said that victim is a habitual offender with many previous criminal records. The couple has two children aged 14 and 10 years.

Meanwhile in another case, 37 premises in Sibu suspected to be involved in gambling activities had their electricity cut off by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) on Thursday night in a joint operation.

“We received instruction to join the operation. No arrest was made. This operation will continue whenever we receive instruction,” added Stanley.