Independent Anita defends Tandek

KOTA MARUDU: Tandek incumbent Anita Baranting has ventured out as an independent candidate to defend the seat after winning it under the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS)-Barisan Nasional (BN) symbol in the last general election.

She will be facing five contenders – Hendrus Anding (PBS), Padis Majingkin (United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation), Yillson Yanggun (Umno), Liensin @ Danny Lensin Limdakan (Liberal Democratic Party) and Andy Villson (Parti Cinta Sabah).

Anita had “jumped” to Warisan after the party won in the election two years ago but in July this year, Anita quit Warisan and joined former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who was also Umno state chief, in attempting to form a new government.

However, the attempt failed and resulted in the dissolution of the Sabah State Assembly on July 30th and the polls on Sept 26.

After submitting her nomination papers at Kota Marudu Community Hall, Anita, when asked if she will win, said: “Saya sangat yakin (I am very confident).”