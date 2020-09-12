Layar religious organisations receive grants

BETONG: A total of 14 houses of worship and religious organisations in the Layar state constituency have received grants from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

Among the recipients was the Borneo Evangelical Church (BEM) Adonai, which received RM50,000 from Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat on Wednesday.

“I thank the state government for adopting an inclusive approach to multi-religious Sarawakians in assisting all parties with the donations given to help us manage our respective churches,” BEM Adonai development committee chairman Henry Jugah said after receiving the aid.

“We also express our gratitude to the Deputy Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and YB Rentap, who have tried to help us in various forms and approved donations for our church.”

Henry said the funds would be used for repair works and purchasing musical instruments.

Among those present were Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu and Saribas assemblyman Mohammad Razi Sitam.