SABAH POLLS LIVE UPDATES: Nomination centres closed

KOTA KINABALU: It’s nomination day for the Sabah state election, with 73 seats to be contested in the polls scheduled to be held on Sept 26.

The Election Commission (EC) has stated that supporters of candidates would not be allowed to hold mass gatherings or accompany their candidates in processions to the nomination centres, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

A total of 1.12 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the polls, and the EC expects a voter turnout of more than 70 per cent.

The election was called after the dissolution of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal on July 30, a day after his predecessor Tan Sri Musa Aman claimed that he had obtained majority support to take over the state government.

Here are the live updates:

8am: The Election Commission (EC) has prepared a booth to conduct temperature checks on individuals arriving at Dewan Tun Hamdan, Tamparuli, the nomination centre for the N.14 Tamparuli state seat. All EC personnel working in the booth are donned in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits.

8.05am: Jeff Lu, Parti Cinta Sabah’s (PCS) candidate for Likas state seat, arrived at Dewan Maksak nomination centre.

8.13am: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President, Datuk Chin Su Phin (centre), who is contesting the Api-Api state seat, arrived at Wisma Wanita nomination centre with his proposal and seconder. LDP is contesting 46 state seats in the Sabah polls.

8.18am: No supporters at the Penampang Cultural Centre. Candidates for the Moyog state seat have yet to arrive. Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking is expected to contest in the seat.

8.25am Reporters are not allowed to enter the nomination centre at Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said Keruak Kota Belud.

8.31am: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai (centre) arrived at Wisma Wanita, the nomination centre for Api-Api seat.

8.35am Umno’s Datuk Seri Salleh Said arrived at the Dewan Tun Said nomination centre.

8.34am: Incumbent Api-Api assemblywoman, Datuk Christina Liew (centre) waves at the media upon arriving at Wisma Wanita nomination centre.

8.35am: N17 Darau candidates for Parti Warisan Sabah Azhar Matusin (left) and Laliman Kemad @ Laliman Ahmad (middle) for USNO arrived at the nomination centre at Kingfisher.

8.40am: PBS’s Kadamaian Demis Rumanti contesting for Kadamaian arrived at nomination centre.

8.42am: Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS) deputy president Lo Yau Foh is vying for the Api Api state seat as well . Photo shows Lo (centre) arriving at the nomination centre.

8.43am: Raiting Mohd Farhan, independence candidate for Kadamaian state seat.

8.44am: N17 Darau candidate for Parti Warisan Sabah Azhar Matusin being interviewed by official media. Reporters not from official media not allowed to enter the nomination centre.

8.50am: Warisan’s Abdul Bakhrin Mohd Yusof contesting for Usukan.

8.48am: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Apas constituency candidate Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan arrived at the nomination centre.

8.52am: Upko’a Datuk Ewon Benedick arrived at nomination centre Dewan Masyarakat Tun Said.

8:53am: Candidates for N27 Limbahau Evelyn June Charlie of PGRS (2nd right, front), Michael Frederick (2nd left, front) of LDP, Datuk Juil Nuatim (2nd right, back) of Parti Warisan Sabah and Aubrey G. Sham (2nd left, back) of PCS with their proposers and seconders waiting to enter Papar Community Hall.

8.54am: N17 Darau candidate Hj Umsery @ Ansari Abdullah for Parti Cinta Sabah arrived at the nomination centre at Kingfisher.

8.57: N17 Darau candidate Datuk Jumat Idris for Umno arrived at the nomination centre at Kingfisher.

9.04am: Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Jahid @ Noordin Jahim (Second right ), the candidate for the N.14 Tamparuli seat has arrived at the nomination centre.

9.01am: The candidate from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) who will be contesting for Segama Assembly seat arriving at the Nomination centre (Dewan Sri Perdana)

9.05am: Barisan Nasional candidate Karambunai Datuk Yakub Khan getting his temperature checked before entering the nomination centre at Politeknik Kota Kinabalu.

9.06am: Dumi Pg Masdal, candidate for Silam Assembly seat from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) was the first candidate to enter the nomination centre and hand over his nomination form

9.07am: Umno’s Datuk Seri Salleh Said handed over his nomination form to the returning officer for Usukan state seat.

9.08am: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) candidate , Chong Tze Kiun, getting ready to enter the nomination centre.

9.10am: Reporters with EC media tag we’re allowed to enter the nomination centre in Kota Belud, however no interview allowed inside the hall.

9.10am: Warisan’s candidate for Karambunai submitting his nomination form to the Returning Officer.

9.11am: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) N.68 Apas candidate Datuk Amrullah Kamal putting down his name in the EC record book after arriving at the Dewan Sri Tawau nomination centre.

9.15am: Warisan’s Abdul Bakhrin Mohd Yusof handed over his nomination forms to the Usukan seat RO.

9.14am: The Returning Officer at the nomination centre going through Barisan Nasional’s Karambunai candidate Datuk Yakuba Khan nomination papers

9.16am: Candidate of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Sabah (Bersatu), Abdul Hakim Ghulam who will be contesting for Silam Assembly seat while handing over his nomination form to the Election Commission (EC).

9.18am: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi handing over his nomination form as he will be contesting in new assembly seat, Segama.

9.20am: In keeping with the SOP to stop the spread of Covid-19, the nomination desk is cleaned and sanitised after the process with the candidate is completed.

9.20am: Datuk Musbah Jamli incumbent Tempasuk state seat, appeared at Dewan SMK Taun Gusi 2, Kota Belud to contest at Tempasuk under independence.

9.39am: Albert Aguir for Upko arriving at the nomination centre in Nabawan. (Photo courtesy of Information Department)

9.37am: The candidate for LDP at Petagas, Jack Lettong @ Thaddeus Jack at the Dewan Sri Putatan.

9.45am: Incumbent Tandek assemblywoman handed over her nomination form as independent candidate at Dewan Masyarakat Kota Marudu.

9.45am: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arriving the nomination centre for Inanam.

10am: It will be six corner fight in Tempasuk and five corner in Pintasan.

10am: Moyog candidate nomination centre Returning Officer Henry Idol declared candidate nomination submission closed.

10am: Petagas will see seven-corner fight. The candidates are Parti Warisan Sabah’s Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah, 61; Jecky Lettong @Thaddeus Jack, 56, (LDP); Datuk Seri Dr Arsit Sedi @Sidik, 67, (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia); Ahmad Farid Sainuri, 31, (Parti Cinta Sabah); Jivol @ Edmund Doudilim, 62, (USNO); Mohamad Kulat, 60, (Parti Gagasan Sabah), and independent, Paul Nointin, 63.

10.10am: All nomination centres are now closed.

10.19am Election Commission (EC) personnel sanitising Dewan Tun Hamdan, Tamparuli after the conclusion of the nomination process for the N.14 Tamparuli state seat. Returning Office (RO) Herman Tunggiging will be making the announcement of candidates shortly.