Moyog candidate commends authorities for Covid-19 measures

PENAMPANG (Sept 12): The calm at the Moyog candidate nomination centre ushers in a new era of politics amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Datuk Darell Leiking, who will vie for the Moyog state seat, said the quiet atmosphere was a stark contrast to the usual big entourage, but he was happy nonetheless.

“It’s a new day. Campaigning may be more quiet, unlike before, but we have to learn to adapt. Nevertheless, we trust that everyone will be safe and everyone will come out and vote. That’s the most important thing,” the Parti Warisan Sabah candidate said.

Darell commended the authorities for putting in good procedures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19 and have taken strict measures to ensure public health and safety.

“It’s important to go out and vote because we believe there is a chance to give a full mandate to Warisan Plus as the state government,” he added.