Musa Aman a no-show as nomination centres close for Sabah polls

SANDAKAN (Sept 12): It is confirmed that former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will not be contesting in the snap election as he did not show up at Nomination Centre for three state seats in Libaran here.

Returning Offier, Irman Tajuddin Edy, announced that the nominations had closed at 10am.

Musa was speculated to contest as an independent candidate for Sungai Manila seat, following his recent post on Facebook and Twitter that read: “I am going back to Sungai Manila”.

Musa’s residence here, which is located right beside the Sri Libaran Hall, looked empty with its gate closed.

A total of five candidates had entered Nomination Centre here for Gum Gum seat, while six and five candidates entered for Sungai Manila and Sungai Sibuga seat, respectively.

The candidates were from Parti Warisan Sabah, Liberal Democratic Party, UMNO, Parti Cinta Sabah, USNO and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), among others.

There were no independent candidates.