PBS veep makes scrapping Papar Dam election pledge

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): Parti Bersatu Sabah vice-president Datuk Johnny Mositun has pledged to stop the controversial Papar Dam if he wins the Limbahau state seat.

“The dam will impact thousands of villagers and the environment where it is located,” he said, pointing out that the people have raised their objection towards the project.

Mositun slammed the Warisan Plus pact for breaking its promise in the general election in 2018 to scrap the project.

“The voters should punish Warisan Plus for giving false hope that it was against the dam. When Barisan Nasional was in power, it listened to the people and put a stop to it,” he said in a statement.

On Sept 1, caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced that the controversial RM3bil Papar Dam project would go ahead.

The Parti Warisan Sabah president said that funding for the mega project would come from the state government.

Mositun said the state fund should be used to build schools, develop the tourism potential along the Papar river and kickstart modern agriculture and agro-based businesses.

“If I am elected as the Limbahau representative I shall fight to get government allocation for these initiatives in order to elevate the people’s economic status.”

Mositun is in an eight-corner fight for the new state seat.