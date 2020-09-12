PDP Youth leader contributes 2,000 face masks to school

SIBU: The Bawang Assan division leader of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Youth, Councillor Joshua Ting, has contributed 2,000 pieces of face masks to SMK Sungai Merah.

“I have bought 25,000 face masks to be distributed particularly to primary and secondary schools in Bawang Assan as my personal contribution.

“We are still waiting for the list from Ministry of Education on schools in Bawang Assan and I will contact the respective parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to check if they require face masks,” he told reporters after handing over 40 boxes (2,000 pieces) of face masks to SMK Sungai Merah here yesterday.

Among those present were school principal Wong Siew Ling, PTA chairman Henry Tiong, deputy chairman Donald Gilbert, secretary Wong Sie Yew and treasurer Wong Sung Hing.

Ting said SMK Sungai Merah was the first school to receive face masks from him.

Meanwhile, Tiong said the PTA had sponsored two units of thermometers to the school.

“They would reduce the long queue of students waiting to have their temperatures taken,” he added.

Tiong, who had helmed the school’s PTA for the past five years, said each year they would do their best to raise funds for the school through events like food fairs and joggerthon, and had raised about RM150,000 over the past five years to improve school facilities.

He said this year, the PTA planned to give out RM8,000 as study cash incentives for students who obtained good results in public examinations.

Tiong thanked Ting and other PTA members, and hoped that the public could donate face masks and other necessities to help students, the majority of whom are from lower-income households in the town’s outskirts such as Terusan and Teku.