Perikatan’s Moyog underdog sets sight on Darell Leiking

PENAMPANG (Sept 12): Underdog candidate for the Moyog state seat, Joseph Sulaiman of Perikatan Nasional-STAR, hoped his “bite” will be one to be reckoned with against Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Darell Leiking.

“He (Darell) looks big and he is known to be a giant, but underdogs always bite. Hopefully, our bite will strike well,” said Joseph, when met at the Penampang Cultural Centre nomination centre.

He went on to say it was up to the people to decide, as it was a clash of personalities rather than party.

Joseph, 59, said it was his second time contesting after previously contesting as an independent candidate for the Penampang parliament seat in 2004.

Meanwhile, independent candidate, Robert Richard Foo, said he was contesting for the youths of Penampang.

“I’m going for the youths, nothing else,” he told reporters.

Robert, 43, said he had been a political observer but decided to contest for the first time given the political climate.

“Looking at the current situation, there is a need for new people to represent the youth. Youths deserve new candidates,” he said.

Robert is a self-employed businessman.