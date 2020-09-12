Pisang kepok expected to be main crop for Tasik Biru

KUCHING: A 90-hectare plantation in Singai is expected to help make ‘pisang kepok’ (saba banana) Tasik Biru constituency’s main crop when it starts producing next year.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep said the RM500,000 plantation was responding to the state government’s call for the area to become ‘a food basket’.

“This will make Tasik Biru the main producer of pisang kepok,” he said recently.

The project would involve

51 participants from the villages of Daun, Senibong, and Tanjung Bowang, whose land had been documented. The villagers began their training in banana plantation technology yesterday.

“The first production of pisang kepok will be expected after 10 months. The bananas will be planted in October this year and be harvested in August next year,” said Henry. “Hopefully if the request for an additional allocation is approved by the state government, we can proceed with another 800-hectare (land). Our target now is to make Tasik Biru the main producer of pisang kepok as Serembu is the main producer of pineapples.”

According to him, there is a large market for the bananas in the food production sector in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Even an owner of a pisang kepok factory in Asajaya told me that he requested for 50 tonnes, but was only sent 20 to 30 tonnes due to current low supply.”

Henry also called upon landowners in his constituency who had not registered for land documentation to do so immediately so that they could be involved in the pisang kepok business.

On another matter, the assemblyman said the proposed Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Serikin was still in the documentation and design stage.

He assured all that the ICQS would not encroach on or affect the border market along the way, but would be a main gateway for the state’s imports and exports.

“Besides the renovation of the (current border) post, there will also be a new connecting road and a bridge that will cut through the road without disturbing our border market,” he added.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg visited the proposed site for ICQS Serikin project on March 1. The complex is estimated to cost RM10 million.