‘RM187 million set aside for Betong-Sarikei food basket area’

MATU: The state food basket area stretching from Betong to Sarikei divisions will now include Mukah Division.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said an initial sum of RM187 million had been set aside to develop the necessary infrastructure including drainage and irrigation system in the now enlarged food basket area.

“Mukah Division has great potentials in marine products and agro-industry such as large scale banana, pineapple, and coconut cultivation and processing.

“These are for the export market as we target to be a net food exporter by 2030.

“We already have a good start because we have been exporting many produce and food products to a number of countries,” he said after declaring open the RM3 million Tekajong Agriculture Station here yesterday.

Uggah, who is Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native land and Regional Development, meanwhile called on officers of the (agri) department not to be reluctant or afraid of acquiring modern technologies to improve themselves

“Your duties are to help transform the sector into a modern one. Gone are the days when your roles were about distributing subsidies or fertilisers to the farmers.

“Acquire modern knowledge like fertigation, hydroponics, usage of IoT and others, and tell them to the farmers,” he said, adding that those methods produced much yield and better income for farmers.

Uggah added that all new agriculture stations should also act as incubators for farmers where they could learn some food processing and modern packaging techniques.

He also said all new stations should have ample space for the officers to conduct demonstration on fertigation and hydroponic farming.

Speaking to the media later, Uggah said the government was still in the process of identifying successful buyers for the 300 units of three-bedroom (plus two washrooms) houses at the Semop Rural Growth Centre.

Each unit costs RM75,000 and are only for registered fishermen in the area.

He said the government had spent RM23.5 million on the project.

On Bruit Area Fisherman Association, he described it as one of the more successful associations in the state ‘because it has good and honest management, with assets of about RM2.3 million’.

“I hope other fishermen associations in the state can emulate their success,” he said.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit) Abdullah Saidol said Uggah’s visit was meant to see how the fishermen and farmers had contributed to Bruit economic development.

Tanjung Manis MP Yusuf Wahap and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development Edwin Abit were among those present.