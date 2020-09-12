Sabah FA No.2 now Warisan striker in Limbahau

PAPAR (Sept 12): Sabah Football Association deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim will be contesting in the new state seat of Limbahau as a Parti Warisan Sabah candidate.

He is facing an eight-cornered fight including Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice president Datuk Johnny Mositun.

The other contenders are Aubrey G. Sham of Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS), Evelyn June Charlie of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), Michael Frederick of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Jainim binti Jaris @ Susanna Jainim of United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) as well as independent candidates Pius Lokium and Lawrence bin Francis @ Onjuman.

“The more the merrier,” said Juil, 61, when asked of his prospect in the eight-way tie.

“This is a new state constituency and we may not know the strength of every candidate. Everyone wants to try their luck. So, let the people decide but with the good track record and strong support that Parti Warisan enjoy, I’m confident.”

Juil said he would focus on developing Limbahau if given the mandate, especially on human capital and education.

Towards this end, he thanked Warisan’s top leadership for giving him the chance to contest.

“I’ve been involved in politics for around 25 years, helping from behind the scenes. Finally, I have the chance to contest the election and I will do my utmost best,” he added.