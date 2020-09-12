Sabah polls: It’s raining candidates in Bengkoka with 11 in the race

PITAS (Sept 12): The race for the new Bengkoka state seat will be a very crowded affair in the coming state election, with 11 candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

Besides the candidates nominated by political parties, four independent candidates have also joined the fray.

The political party candidates are Jose Moosinupu (Parti Cinta Sabah), Dr Samuil Mopun (Parti Bersatu Sabah), Sotijin Juhui (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah), Rita Cham (Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah), Junsim Rumunzing (United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation), Omar Jalun (United Sabah National Organisation) and Harun Durabi (Umno).

The independent candidates are Paransol Tiying, Mary Dumpangol @ Aminah Ambrose, Akian Ahkiew, and Maklin Masiau.

The new seat in northern Sabah has some 11,543 registered voters.

MORE TO COME