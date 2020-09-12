‘Sares powering up some 8,000 rural households in Sarawak since 2016’

KAPIT: The Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) has provided renewable and reliable energy to almost 8,000 households across270 villages in the most remote areas of Sarawak since 2016.

Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang says over 3,100 households from 142 villages in Kapit Division now have access to free electricity via Sares, which is funded by the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utilities, and implemented by Sarawak Energy Bhd.

“Through Sares, the most distant communities are now provided with electricity that is being enjoyed by their counterparts who live closer to towns. I hope that the village security and development committees (JKKK) and local community leaders take good care of their newly-installed Sares systems,” he said during a Sares handing-over ceremony on Thursday.

“The innovative nature of Sares and the involvement of the communities in each project means that Sares is proving to be a sustainable solution to light up our most remote communities in Sarawak.

“The Ministry of Utilities and Sarawak Energy will continue to work closely to expedite efforts to provide power to our ‘kampung’ (village) folk, improving their standard and quality of life.”

Liwan said this year more than 6,500 residents from some 880 households in 32 villages in Bukit Mabong and Kapit had received 24-hour electricity supply under Sares.

He pointed out that under the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE), Kapit Division is home to large hydropower generation plants – Bakun and Murum, while the Baleh hydroelectric project is being constructed.

“The Baleh hydroelectric project currently has about 700 people on site – the majority of whom are Sarawakians. Manpower is expected to peak at 3,500 overall, with highly skilled Sarawakians and foreign workers.

“We are seeing accelerated development as well as growing employment and business opportunities to complement these state infrastructure projects and this can only benefit our people in the long run,” he added.

Sarawak’s rural electricity coverage grew to 93 per cent at the end of last year, from just 56 per cent in 2009 under various rural electrification initiatives.

The Sarawak government had allocated RM2.37 billion from 2019 to 2020 to the Accelerated Rural Electrification Masterplan to further speed up electrification for the remaining 22,360 households to achieve full electrification.

An initiative under the masterplan, Sares provides households in remote villages too distant to be grid-connected with either solar or micro-hydro solutions.

With Sares, each household is allotted 3,000Wh daily, replacing noisy and expensive diesel generator sets with limited running hours.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi officiated at the event on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.