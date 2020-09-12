Uggah praises longhouse folks for their compliance to SOP without enforcement during Covid-19 pandemic

BETONG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has commended the longhouse community in his Bukit Saban constituency for their faithful observance of all standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said he had observed them practicing physical distancing and wearing face masks at all gatherings at their respective longhouses.

“They have done these in their environment where there is the absence of enforcement personnel,” Uggah said when officiating at the Betong Information Department [email protected] Programme at Rumah Kelimbang Jaman in Penyuluk, Ulu Layar here today.

He reminded them to always remain on their guard and wear face masks when visiting larger towns and cities.

“Please be weary of outsiders and especially any illegal immigrants coming into your longhouse. They may be carrying the disease but are asymptomatic.

“The positive cases in the state now are mainly imported cases,” he said.

In another development, Uggah urged the longhouse folks to be thankful to the state and federal governments for ensuring that peace, harmony and prosperity continued to reign in the country.

“Above all, especially now, both governments too have been very proactive in initiating effective steps to protect them against Covid-19,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership, for instance, had set aside RM60 million to deal with the pandemic in the state.

“This huge amount is not only to reinforce our health and medical preparations but to also step up our border security,” he said.

Uggaj said the allocation was also to provide food assistance during the Movement Control Order period to lessen the people burden.

Likewise, he added, the federal government had done the same with special financial aid.

“We must be thankful to our very caring and concerned state and federal governments.

“During the next state election, we should reciprocate by giving our GPS government our full support,” he said.