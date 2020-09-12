Usno candidate for Petagas disqualified due to bankruptcy, says RO

PETAGAS: United Sabah National Organisation’s (Usno) Petagas candidate [email protected] Doudilim has been disqualified from the polls after he submitted his nomination papers.

Returning officer (RO), Ahmad Shah Mohd Sunoh, said the Election Commission (EC) had rejected the 62-year-old lawyer due to bankruptcy.

“However, he can petition that he is not (a bankrupt) and he may be able to contest in the next election,” said Ahmad Shah.

Earlier, Edmund was seen discussing with the RO for more than 10 minutes before leaving Dewan Sri Putatan.

Ahmad Shah explained that the EC in Kuala Lumpur and the Attorney General’s office had both found that Edmund was still a bankrupt in their records.

He stressed that he did not make the decision to disqualify the candidate, but the decision was made by the commission.

He added that Edmund initially argued that he was not bankrupt.

“But we showed him the proof and he accepted…we advised him to file a petition after this (election), he can do so. He was cooperative,” said the RO.

He also said that Edmund will be able to contest in the next election after this one if he was able to show he wasn’t a bankrupt.

The seat will see a six-corner fight.

The candidates are Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah, 61, from Parti Warisan Sabah; Jecky Lettong @Thaddeus Jack, 56, (Liberal Democratic Party); Datuk Seri Dr Arsit Sedi @Sidik, 67, (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia), Mohamad Kulat, 60 (Parti Gagasan Sabah), Ahmad Farid Sainuri, 31 (Parti Cinta Sabah) and independent, Paul Nointin, 63.

Paul is the former Penampang Member of Parliament.