294 held at night clubs for violating SOP – Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): A record number of individuals were booked for being involved in pub and night club activities, which is a violation of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) last night, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob.

He said from 512 people arrested by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), 294 were for such infringement.

Among the other offences were organising activities with large crowd difficult for physical distancing (103), private parties (56), failure to provide entry record facility (32), not wearing face mask (14) and premises operating beyond the permitted hours (8).

“From the total detained, 452 individuals were issued compounds while 59 offenders were remanded and one was released on bail,” he said in a statement today.

On Op Benteng, he said the authorities nabbed 80 illegal foreigners, six smugglers and one skipper for not having valid personal identification documents.

“There were 82 roadblocks conducted involving PDRM (57), Malaysian Border Security Agency (10) and Armed Forces (15),” said Ismail who is also Defence Minister.

Meanwhile, he also said from July 24 to yesterday, 28,063 Malaysians have returned from 32 countries via international checkpoints.

From the total, 10,187 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine at 69 hotels and eight other premises including public training institutes and private institutions of learning while 69 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment.

“A total of 17,807 individuals has been discharged and allowed to return home,” he said.

He said those involved came back from Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Japan, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, United Kingdom, Holland, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

On public sanitisation operation under the supervision of the Housing and Local Government Ministry, he said from March 30 to yesterday, 9,930 operations had been carried out in 134 zones at 12,989 premises among them business centres, government buildings and public places.

In this regard, Ismail Sabri said the overall supply of essential goods is sufficient and easily available while traders and members of the public are advised to practise self control including social distancing and personal hygiene. – Bernama