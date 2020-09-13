Alumni golfers showcase friendly inter-school rivalry

KUCHING: KGS Captains’ Alumni emerged as the All-Star champions after they edged the Lai Boon Seng-led KGS’ Alumni All-Star 15.5-14.5 at Kelab Golf Sarawak, Petra Jaya yesterday.

The All-Star Game, played over the Siol, Demak, Matang and Santubong courses, commenced with good weather but ended with heavy downpour.

The rain, however, failed to dampen the spirit of the two sides, with current club captain Henry Chuo leading the KGS Captains’ Alumni which comprised of the best players from the four teams of former KGS Captains’ Alumni namely St Joseph, St Thomas, Sacred Heart and Tanjong Lobang, and the KGS’ Alumni All-Star comprising 41 different Alumni.

They included former students of Kuching High, Chung Hua Middle Schools, Dragon Schools, Green Road, Three Rivers, Lodge School, Sabah College, Royal Military College, Taein Secondary school (South Korea) Tanjong Katong Secondary School (Singapore) and Saratok Secondary School.

The KGS’ Alumni All-Star Golf was organised with the prime objective of promoting cohesiveness between members from different alumni schools and races, through a shared passion, breaking down barriers of differences and allowing the members to come together to be united as one through their love of the game.

Ultimately, KGS is hoping that the tournament will be extended to alumni who are not members of the club within Sarawak and raise awareness to assist current alumni schools of members that may need attention.

According to KGS tournament chairman Stephen Mau Matahary Maurice Bujang, fellowship beyond rivalry was evident during the competition.

“It was a privilege to see eternal rivals like St Thomas and St Joseph alumni players putting aside their rivalries for the common goal to be champions together.

“It is also truly a privilege to witness players from different schools cheering and supporting one another collectively to achieve the objective of winning together in today’s contest. Despite the tight contest, it was played in a very friendly and cordial atmosphere,” he remarked.

Stephen thanked the players for abiding to the SOPs and looks forward to seeing everyone again next year.

“KGS takes the opportunity of thanking Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad for generously donating the elegant challenge trophy for the tournament and all who have come in to support in kind or cash.”

“KGS plans to make it a charitable event next year that benefits schools which are in need of assistance and look forward to KGS members to come forward to identify their situation of needs and hopefully work towards the possibilities to assist their alumni especially in rural areas,” he added.