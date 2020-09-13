Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 25 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question 1: When my grandfather passed away many years ago, I remembered our family needing to pay for estate duty. I heard that there is no more estate duty now, but I also hear that is it coming back. Is this true?

Rockwills Answer: Estate duty in Malaysia was repealed on November 1, 1991. Therefore, death occuring after that date will not be subjected to estate duty. It is very hard to comment on whether estate duty will be reintroduced the future.

However, looking at other developed countries, most of them impose inheritance tax at a high percentage. UK and US impose inheritance tax as high as 40 per cent. Some Asean countries such as Thailand and Vietnam also impose inheritance tax as high as 10 per cent.

We cannot predict if estate duty will be reimposed in the future, but currently income generated by the estate is subjected to estate income tax. Most inexperienced executors are caught off guard and as a result, can become personally liable.

Administration of estate is not just distributing the assets but also managing the estate. Appointing a trust corporation that specialises in estate administration matters could avoid many legal pitfalls to save your family from many inconveniences.

Question 2: Hi Rockwills, My name is Bong. My father passed away recently and left behind a simple Will. It basically says that all of us (his children) will share his assets equally.

However, during my father’s very last moment, he told me that he has a daughter outside and hope that I could take care of her as I am the eldest brother. I thought of perhaps giving a portion of our father’s assets to her but I am not sure how my other siblings would take it. With that aside, would it be lawful if I were to give a portion of my father’s assets to her even though it was not mentioned in his eill?

Rockwills Answer: Hello Bong, thank you for writing to us. Assuming you are the appointed executor of your father’s will, the safest thing to do is to follow the instructions of your father’s will.

However, if you feel that you want to fulfil your late father’s wish, it is best if you could discuss the intention with your siblings and get their agreement for a portion of your father’s assets be given to your step-sister. To protect yourself, it is best that you seek a lawyer’s help so that such agreement is written down and agreed to by other siblings too.

Do take note that if immovable properties are involved, deviating from the distribution instructions in the will could attract full stamp duty to be paid upon transfer.

In the event that your siblings do not agree, you could choose to give a portion of your entitlement personally to her after the distribution.

