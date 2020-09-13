Chinese-medium secondary schools to recruit more non-Chinese students

SIBU: The Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board seeks to recruit more non-Chinese students.

Its president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said at present there are 100,000 or 18 to 20 per cent non-Chinese pupils in Chinese-medium primary schools nationwide.

“As far as those students studying in Chinese independent schools, at the moment it is only 2 to 3 per cent national wide.

“It is our intention to encourage more non-Chinese students to study in Chinese independent schools. In the next three to five years, we want to increase the number of non-Chinese students,” he said when launching the combined enrolment exercise of five local private Chinese secondary schools for 2021 at Wisma Du Zhong here on Friday.

Lau, who is also Sibu Division United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board chairman, said to encourage non-Chinese to study in Chinese secondary schools, part of the RM350,000 government grant provided would go to assist them with school fees.

He said if the need arises, his association would look for additional funds for the purpose.

“We are hoping that the Chinese independent schools or Chinese primary schools are not only for the Chinese but for all Malaysians.

“We’d like to see that the Chinese independent secondary school is another opportunity or choice for all Malaysians as an institution of learning,” he said.

Lau added there are some 7,800 students in Chinese secondary schools statewide at present.

Among those present at the launching ceremony was the Sibu Division United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board deputy chairman Datuk Tiong Thai King.