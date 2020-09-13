CM highlights benefits of artificial reefs for Sarawak

MUKAH: The cultivation of artificial reefs will benefit Sarawak in the long run.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who said all state waters will be equipped with artificial reefs.

Among the benefits he mentioned were the prevention of foreign fishermen from plundering the waters, boosting the ecosystem and fish habitats, helping to build coral reefs and having the potential to have the longest artificial reef in the world.

“Besides that, we will help fishermen to always increase the supply of fish,” the chief minister said when launching the cultivation of artificial reef in waters at Matu-Daro district, held at Daro community hall yesterday afternoon.

It was reported that fish catches increase about twice in the area where the artificial reef has been anchored.

The evidence, Abang Johari added, was one of the reasons behind the state government’s efforts to develop the rural areas through fishing activities.

Meanwhile, Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad pointed to the planting of such artificial reefs as providing fish farms at sea.

“Fishermen only go to sea to get fish, the supply of fish will not be cut off,” he explained.

It will double the income of the fishermen, he said, describing it as better way than any form of assistance provided.

