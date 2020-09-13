Covid-19: 47 new cases reported today – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): A total of 47 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported today, of which 45 were local transmissions and two imported cases, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the 45 local transmissions comprised 28 Malaysians and 17 foreigners while the two imported cases involved foreigners from Maldives (one case in Kuala Lumpur) and Morocco (one case in Selangor).

He said that with the 47 new cases today, the cumulative total number of positive Covid-19 cases now was 9,915, with 591 active cases.

“So far, nine patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with four needing respiratory assistance.

“Seven patients have recovered, taking the cumulative total number of recoveries to 9,196 cases,” he said in a statement today.

He said no fatalities were reported today and the death toll remains at 128. – Bernama

