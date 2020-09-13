Covid-19: Another day of zero positive cases, Sarawak remains green zone

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak remains a green zone today as it marks another day of zero new positive Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the number of accumulated positive cases in the state remain at 700.

“There are also no Covid-19 patients who had recovered or were discharged from hospitals today.

“The total number of recoveries remain at 678 which accounts for 96.86 per cent out of the overall cases,” it added.

SDMC also said three patients are still being treated at Bintulu Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital respectively.

In addition, the committee noted that the ‘Alam Cluster’ in Bintulu remains active in the state with eight cases reported.

Seven cases from this cluster have since recovered from the disease and have been allowed to be discharged while another case is still being treated at Bintulu Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), SDMC said five new cases were recorded today and four cases were pending lab test results.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.