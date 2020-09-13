GPS still weighing out candidates for state polls, says sec-gen

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is still assessing its list of candidates for all the state seats that it will contest in the next state election.

“Not yet, we are weighing it out,” said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is also GPS secretary-general, when asked if there was any overlapping seat claims within the GPS component parties.

“But don’t forget, we are going in as GPS – as one party. The component (parties) will sit down together and agree with each other, and we will use one common logo, that is the GPS logo,” he told reporters after hosting a hi-tea event with the media at the Waterfront Hotel here yesterday.

The question posed to Nanta also mentioned the Mambong state seat, where the incumbent assemblyman is Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

Dr Jerip was previously with Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – now a component of GPS.

However, he left SUPP in 2014 to join United People’s Party, which is the former name of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).

In July last year, Dr Jerip quit PSB and was accepted into Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) in October that same year.

In a statement last month, SUPP insisted that it would not budge from contesting in Mambong in the next state election, despite talks about Dr Jerip defending the seat.

Nanta remarked: “At the moment, nobody knows if they’re the candidate or not. Assuming he’s a candidate, of course he will be using the GPS logo. GPS members will use GPS logo. We cannot be using individual party logo.

“We are going in as GPS. Even PBB candidates standing in their respective areas also will be using GPS logo.

“There are some talks, but meetings among members or leaders of (GPS) component parties have been consistent. We talk, and it is an ongoing process.”