How will Covid-19 affect M&As in Southeast Asia?

The economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on business investment. However, while the volume of investments has plunged worldwide, there are hints that Southeast Asia could see a spike in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in specific sectors.

With large sections of the global economy shutting down in recent months and the medium-term outlook still uncertain, most companies have been cautious in their future planning.

In its “World Investment Report 2020”, released in June, the UN’s trade body UNCTAD predicted that global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows would fall by 40 per cent this year, while both greenfield investments and M&As had fallen by more than 50 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the first quarter of 2020.

Not only has the pandemic forced many companies to reassess their future investment plans, but it has also placed a number of previously approved deals at risk of collapse.

For example, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing recently abandoned a US$4 billion deal to acquire 80 per cent of Brazilian company Embraer’s commercial fleet, as well as a 49 per cent stake in a joint venture to produce a new military cargo jet.

Elsewhere, after agreeing to a US$1.65 billion deal to buy Canadian movie theatre company Cineplex in December last year, UK-based Cineworld announced in mid-June that it was walking away from the agreement.

The situation in Asia has largely mirrored global trends. Greenfield investment projects fell by 37 per cent y-o-y in the first quarter while the number of M&As was down by 35 per cent y-o-y in April alone. In terms of FDI flows in the region, UNCTAD expects full-year values to contract by 30 to 45 per cent.

M&A sentiment remains resilient

While the immediate impact of Covid-19 on the investment climate is clear, there have been some differing opinions on how sentiment will develop in the near future. Many analysts believe the uncertainty of the current situation, alongside the fall in valuation of many companies, will significantly affect deal flows in the next 12 months, with firms refraining from bringing their assets to the market.

Others are a little more optimistic of a recovery in activity. While a reduction in share prices may deter some companies from selling assets, it could provide opportunities for investors looking to merge or acquire firms at a lower price.

Although they are high-risk, such strategies could hold the potential for significant gains.

According to a global survey of more than 2900 C-suite executives, published by multinational consultancy EY in May, 47 per cent of South-east Asian respondents said they would actively pursue M&A in the next 12 months, above the 10-year average of 43 per cent, while three-quarters said they were anticipating an increase in competition for assets within the next year.

In particular, UK-headquartered law firm Bird & Bird says M&A could be the “perfect marriage” between start-ups in South-east Asia with financial issues and larger companies looking for cheaper opportunities for strategic consolidation.

This sentiment was echoed by Protacio T. Tacandong, chief operating officer of Philippine group Reyes Tacandong & Co. “In the Philippines, it will be the big conglomerates that will be capable of expanding, consolidating their operations and making acquisitions of companies that are having difficulties or need new investors,” he told OBG.

“There may be some opportunities for companies capable of buying now and waiting for the recovery.”

Sector-specific activity

Any increase in M&A activity is expected to be restricted to specific sectors.

Given that Covid-19 lockdowns have halted travel and imposed limitations on physical contact, many companies in the tourism industry have faced severe financial strain.

As a result, some analysts expect underperforming companies or those with underperforming assets to be forced to sell under stressed or distressed conditions.

“Hotels and hospitality is the area where I would expect to see most M&A activity. Bangkok has a lot of hotels that have been closed for several months due to the pandemic and not all of them will have the finance to stay afloat,” Paul Ashburn, co-managing partner of BDO Thailand, told OBG.

“It was already very competitive before the pandemic, so those operators that are more leveraged could now be looking to exit, and those in a stronger position are looking to take advantage of the situation.”

Parallel to this, companies in e-health, ed-tech and e-commerce have all benefitted from an increase in consumer and investor interest since the outbreak of the pandemic, which could in turn lead to a rise in acquisitions or investment moving forward.

