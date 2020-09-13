Madius takes on Joniston, four others in Kiulu

KIULU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau is taking on N.15 Kiulu incumbent Datuk Joniston Lumai @ Bangkuai of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and four other candidates.

This is the Tuaran MPís first ever attempt at a seat in the State Legislative Assembly.

Madius said plans are in place for him to develop the Kiulu constituency for the five years, should he win the election.

He wants to ensure that the plan to set up a district office in Kiulu, which has already been approved by the state government, would be realised.

He disclosed that a study on the proposed district centre had been conducted by the Institute for Development Studies (IDS).

“I will also focus on issues relating to education, economy and culture,” he added.

Other candidates vying for the seat are Rozylyn @ Rosalyn Binti Gelenu (LDP), Andau Yasun @ Bruno (PCS), Jolianis Bin Lampog (independent) and Dominic Yasun (independent).

Joniston won the seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) after he secured 4,336 votes with a majority of 1,443.