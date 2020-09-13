Melalap incumbent Peter faces Radin, four others

KOTA KINABALU: The Melalap seat sees incumbent Datuk Peter Anthony being challenged by PBS deputy president Datuk Radin Malleh, whom he wrestled the seat from in the 2018 election.

Peter also faces competition from former Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar (Barisan Nasional), Apiang Sausun (PCS), Sazali Justin (Usno) and Masdin Tumas (LDP).

Jamawi is the incumbent for Kemabong, also in the Tenom constituency.

Jamawi who was met after the nomination process said that he would be going down to the ground to meet and get to know the constituents better.

He admitted that it would be a tough fight as his opponents are all individuals with calibre and their own strengths.

“However we will do out best to win the hearts of the grassroots and I will also share with them my vision for developing Melalap especially in the agriculture and tourism sector among others,” Jamawi said.

“In order to make my vision a reality, I need the rakyat’s support by voting in a stable, visionary government that can work with the federal government and assist it towards a more sustainable process,” he added.