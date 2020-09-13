Number of pupils in Chinese primary schools sees yearly increase

SIBU: The number of pupils in Chinese primary schools in Sibu, Kapit, Mukah has been increasing every year.

Honorary advisor of Sibu Chinese Teachers Association (SCTA) Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said there are 69 Chinese primary schools in these districts with a total of 15,586 pupils this year.

“Of this figure, 30.2 per cent are non-Chinese pupils of different races. The increase in pupils at Chinese primary schools is because parents see the benefit of Chinese education and value of learning Chinese,” he said when speaking as guest-of-honour at SCTA’s annual general meeting and Teachers’ Day celebration held at a restaurant here yesterday.

Lau who is also president of Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board said the multi-racial student population in Chinese primary schools proves that the accusation of Chinese schools creating disunity and are unpatriotic is wrong.

“It is very sad that some people politicise Chinese education as hindering national unity,” he added.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that Teachers’ Day could not be celebrated on May 16 this year due to Covid-19 pandemic and emphasised the important role of teachers in moulding young students to be of good character and discipline to become future leaders and good citizens of the nation.

At the function, Lau handed over study incentives to 79 members’ children who excelled in last year public examinations up to tertiary level.