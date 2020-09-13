PSB to bring fresh perspectives in fighting for state’s rights based on MA63, says See

KUCHING (Sept 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will bring up fresh perspectives in fighting for the state’s rights based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

See, who is the party’s presidential council member, said this would ensure that PSB’s fight for the state’s rights would not be similar to other Sarawak-based parties, particularly Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“How do we make Sarawak greater compared to GPS? We are not going to sing the same tune (as GPS).

“We can because (unlike GPS) we do not ‘kowtow’ to anybody, we are our own master, so we can give our full commitment to Sarawak when we fight for its rights,” said See.

He was replying to a question by PSB’s candidate for Marudi Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran this morning during a Q&A session at the party’s awareness seminar on MA63, Sarawak’s oil and gas rights and NCR land issue.

Entri, who is a former Marudi assemblyman, had asked See what makes PSB more ‘extraordinary’ compared to GPS who is also fighting for Sarawak’s right based on MA63?

See earlier was speaking on the MA63 topic. Other speakers at the seminar were Sarawak Patriot Association (SPA) president Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng speaking on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA); and land rights activist and lawyer Nicholas Bawin on NCR land and Sarawak Land Code.

The seminar was also attended by PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and PSB Youth Chief Dr Johnical Rayong.

Entri suggested that PSB should “sing the same song but in a different tune” compared to GPS when fighting for the state’s rights, especially on similar issues such as the MA63.

Among the issues that he suggested for PSB presidential council members to explore were the reason why the federal government rejected the Sarawak government’s proposal to include “pursuant to MA63” in amending the Federal Constitution, as well as why did the state government rejected the amendment to Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution back in 2018.

“Those are the issues we can bring up. If we can clarify that I think we will be on the right track,” said Entri.

See said the party’s presidential council would definitely explore the ideas brought up by Entri and at the same time expose the hypocrisy of GPS leaders who, during Pakatan Harapan (PH) government times were aggressively fighting for Sarawak’s sight on MA63 as well as the state’s rights over its oil and gas resources and continental shelf.

However, after being part of the federal government, GPS seemed to be less enthusiastic in pursuing the state’s rights especially in regards to MA63, See added.