PSB’s state election manifesto to focus on MA63, O&G rights and NCR land – Soon Koh

KUCHING (Sept 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said his party will come up with its state election manifesto based on the three major issues currently faced by Sarawak.

The three issues are the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), the state’s oil and gas (O&G) rights, and native customary rights (NCR) land issue.

“I have done some studies, of course, on all the three major issues facing Sarawak, with a view of coming up with our PSB manifesto for the state election,” he said when opening an awareness seminar on MA63, Sarawak’s oil and gas rights and NCR land issue organised by the party here this morning.

Speakers of the seminar were Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How who spoke on the MA63 topic; Sarawak Patriot Association (SPA) president Datuk Dr Lau Pang Heng on the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA); and land rights activist and lawyer Nicholas Bawin on NCR land and Sarawak Land Code.

Touching briefly on the three issues, Wong highlighted some ‘controversial’ points regarding the formation of Malaysia in 1963 where some of Sarawak’s rights based on the agreement have been eroded over time.

He also pointed out some questions regarding the validity of the PDA, which should have been null and void when the Emergency Ordinance was repealed in 2012.

“The state government ought to do a lot of studies and homework before they should negotiate with the federal authorities over Sarawak’s oil and gas exploration rights, including MA63 with all the rights and interest that were eroded over the years, taken away by the federal government

“By right the state government should be armed with facts and data to really work on the interest of the state,” said Wong.

He also assured that if PSB wins the coming state election, the party would review the Sarawak Land Code that would give more recognition and rights to NCR land owners.

“We will re-examine the Land Code to address issues with the Pemakai Menoa (territorial domain) and Pulau Galau (communal forest reserve).

“All in all, PSB will play a very responsible role in upholding the rights of all the natives to their land,” he said.

Wong again assured that if PSB wins the state election it will stand firm in upholding Sarawak’s rights as enshrined in MA63 and the 18-point agreement contained in it.

“PSB is a party that will stand firm on whatever that is enshrined in MA63. We will stand firm on all that is contained in MA63 including the 18-point safeguard for the state of Sarawak.

“We will take care of the state of Sarawak, for the people of Sarawak with only one major consideration, that is the state of Sarawak belongs to the people of Sarawak.

“We will do so without discriminating against any particular group of people or companies. We will do so for the entire interest of the people of Sarawak,” he said.